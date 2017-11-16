The 10th Queer Pride Parade in Delhi hosted by the members of the LGBTQI community had a standout face in a boy who decided to propose the charismatic Shashi Tharoor through a placard. His message "marry me Shashi Tharoor" caught attention of the man himself and once again the Congress leader impressed everyone with his response

Shashi Tharoor is a man of remarkable oratory skills and his lexicon make every youth want him as their English teacher. The Congress leader has a huge social media following and enjoys the backing of young India, as he is the one who has more often spoke about the potential of Indian youth on the global platform. He is not just a man of artistic expressions on twitter but also a historical genius who has never refrained from teaching a thing or two about the rich Indian history to the foreigners who often test him with questions surrounding the British era in India. India’s love for Shashi Tharoor was evident at the 10th Queer Pride Parade, where the members of the LGBTQI community marched proudly on the streets of the capital. In that crowd of thousands, there were plenty of beautiful messages at the display on placards but the one which got everyone talking was a boy holding a marriage proposal for Shashi Tharoor.

The picture of Surya HK with him holding a placard which read: “Shashi Tharoor marry me,” was shared by the Gaylaxy Magazine from where it somehow caught the attention of the man himself. “Mr Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following,” read the post shared by Gaylaxy magazine on Twitter. As usual Shashi Tharoor with his reply won applauds and perhaps won a few more hearts. “Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better!,”‘ replied the diplomat and author and floored all with his wittiness. People who saw the response were left highly impressed as they poured in appreciation for the leader, some also demanding him to become the next Prime Minister candidate and be the change.

Here is the picture of Surya HK with a marriage proposal for his favourite leader:

Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following… #DelhiQueerPride2017 pic.twitter.com/so9O036a9B — Gaylaxy (@GaylaxyMagazine) November 12, 2017

And Shashi Tharoor’s witty reply:

Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better! https://t.co/kGzj3T1mf9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

Twitter users really liked his response as they flooded appreciation for the auratic leader:

Be the next PM candidate!!!! We will vote for you!!!!! Please MR Tharoor. We need educated politicians. Be the change — Akash(FreakShow) (@ghumakkarladka) November 13, 2017

I️ wish I️ was eligible for voting in India… this guy is wowsome — Sofia (@_macaryos) November 13, 2017

I reckon you should be the next PM — Aditya Mendiratta (@adimendiratta) November 14, 2017

Sir You should take charge for election campaign with your own way

I'm sure you will take INC more high — Mohd Imran Siddiqui (@I_ImranSiddiqui) November 13, 2017

I can assure you, if you register yourself to represent India (as PM) most of us will vote for you.. — Serina Koshy (@serinakoshy) November 15, 2017

Yes you would make a great Pime MInister.. — Vinod Kumar Anand (@viadit123) November 15, 2017

The boy with the placard, Surya HK too joined the conversation and replied a few users who tried trolling Shashi Tharoor.

One advice never go with him in a hotel room — Subham Gupta (@SubhamG94897497) November 13, 2017

Sashi married life has been a disaster and still this kid wants to marry Tharoor! 😳😤 — Chandra Duraiswamy (@kdbulls) November 13, 2017

Surya told a major tabloid about how it all happened and why he chose to send out a proposal to Shashi Tharoor. “The reasons are obvious… he is articulate, erudite, charming and speaks up on issues that matter to the country. A true secular, democratic patriot politician in the age of pseudo-secularism and hyper-nationalism, he is a breath of fresh air. Most importantly, he stands up and speaks out in Parliament for the rights and equality of the LGBTQI+ community,” said Surya. He added that it was not his plan to post a picture on social media but some photographer clicked it and posted it on twitter from where it was picked by a magazine and circulated further.