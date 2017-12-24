The special bridge for the squirrels was constructed in 2012. The basic reason behind its construction was to give squirrels a safe passage from one forestry area to another in the western Netherlands. In order to provide full security to the cute little squirrels, the authorities also positioned some CCTV cameras at the bridge. While many 'emotional hearts' were reaching out for tissues after reading this, the Mayor of the Hague was questioned if the construction of the bridge was a total waste of money.

India is a country where whenever a public utility thing is constructed, it is automatically perceived that out of the total money allotted for its construction, at least 30% of it was used to fill the pockets of the officials, even though this scenario is changed, it is still pretty much arguable. However, India is not the only country where its leaders are questioned over the use of tax payer’s money. Here, we all have witnessed, political leaders partying and vacationing with people’s money. Meanwhile, the animal which they boast of loving the most doesn’t even get proper shelters to survive. However, Netherlands recently spent £120,000 (around Rs 1,02,62,565.48) to build a bridge for squirrels. To all those confused eyes, No! Squirrels are not the national animal there.

The special bridge for the squirrels was constructed in 2012. The basic reason behind its construction was to give squirrels a safe passage from one forestry area to another in the western Netherlands. In order to provide full security to the cute little squirrels, the authorities also positioned some CCTV cameras at the bridge. While many ’emotional hearts’ were reaching out for tissues after reading this, the Mayor of the Hague was questioned if the construction of the bridge was a total waste of money.

The act was put to question when the footage for the CCTV cameras suggested that since the bridge was constructed, only 5 squirrels have used the bridge which was specially constructed for their passage, making a neat expenditure of £ 23,400 per squirrel. Reports also suggested that in the first 2 years of the bridge, not a single squirrel walked over it.

Reactig of the matter, mayor’s office said, n 2014 three squirrels, and in 2015 two squirrels, were spotted on the bridge,’ the mayor’s office said that in 2014 3 squirrels used the bridge and in 2015 only 2 squirrels, were spotted on the bridge. Meanwhile the Mayor refuted the claims suggesting that the cash had not come out of the city’s finances. According to reports, the money had come from national environmental funding, believed to be tax funded.

Reacting to the reports, The Hague councilor Arjen Dubbelaar told local radio, “Private taxis for the squirrels would have been cheaper”.