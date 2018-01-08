A group of beggars in Uttar Pradesh have officially demonetised the Rs 1 coin on their behalf. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister himself, one beggar said that just like Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, they’ve demonetised the one rupee coin. According to the UP-based beggars, even the shopkeepers and rickshaw pullers don’t acknowledge the Rs 1 coin given by them.

It’s 2018 and beggars in Uttar Pradesh have given up on saying yes to Rs 1. If sources are true (which they usually are), a group of beggars in Uttar Pradesh have officially demonetised the Rs 1 coin on their behalf. Citing their ‘personal ‘reasons for demonetising the Rs 1 coin, the beggars have initiated their ‘coin-bandhi’ in reference to PM Modi’s note ban because of its size which is quite similar to the already dis-continued 50 paisa coin. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister himself, one beggar said that just like Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, they’ve demonetised the one rupee coin.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, now we demonetise the one rupee coin as it’s size is similar to 50 paise coin,” a beggar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Reportedly the beggars have also complained that even genral store shopkeepers and rickshaw wallah didn’t recognise India’s smallest denomination coin during the exchange of services. According to the UP-based beggars, even the shopkeepers and rickshaw pullers don’t acknowledge the Rs 1 coin given by them because of its diminutive dimension.

Tracing the moves made by the BJP-led government who are switching notes and denomination sizes every season, beggars of Uttar Pradesh might’ve predicted the next move of the central government by dissolving the Rs 1 coin on their own. Even though having a small change in commuters or traders ‘pockets is the smallest of possibility in any scenario, it might be the perfect time for RBI or PM Modi to literally ‘change’ the faith of 1Rs coin which is minted from stainless steel since 1992.