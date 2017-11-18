The woman had been identified as Yokasta M and taught in a school in Medellin. The ordeal came to light when one of the victim's phone was checked by his father and he saw nude pictures of the teacher on the phone.

Real life ‘my first sex teacher’ can get you some jail time after pleasure. A 40-year-old teacher from Medellin, Colombia landed in jail as she threatened her pupils that she would fail them if they did not sleep with her. The woman had been identified as Yokasta M and taught in a school in Medellin. The ordeal came to light when one of the victim’s phone was checked by his father and he saw nude pictures of the teacher on the phone.

The 40-year-old offered her students to help them with their studies and then sent indecent images to the teenagers between 15 to 17 years. Later she offered sex to the minors and told them that if they sleep with her she would give them good grades. She has now been sentenced to 40 years of prison and her husband after the development has sought divorce from her. In one of the picture, posted online by one of her victims, shows her lying on a bed of cuddly toys with a pink bear covering her private parts.

The student of along with the image posted online also wrote, “This is the teacher Yokasta, who tells us that she disapproves of us if we do not have relations with her.”