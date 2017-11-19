Day was taken into custody and transported to the Canadian County jail, where she was booked on the charges of Rape in the Second Degree, Possession of Child Pornography, and Soliciting Sex from a Minor Using Technology.

Hunter Day, a 22-year-old teacher at Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma was arrested on Wednesday as she was accused of having sex with a high school student. The incident came to light when the boy’s parents found nude photographs and objectionable text on their son’s phone and reported it to the authorities. The boy’s phone was used by the authorities to fix a meeting at Day’s place and then she was found sitting in her living room floor with the lights off and candles lit.

The parents told investigators they had already been through the phone and discovered text messages and nude photographs, and were concerned Day had already had sex with their son. They were also extremely concerned because they believed Day was their son’s Chemistry teacher. This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust. School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

With the information that a prearranged meeting was already in place, Investigators using the boy’s cell phone contacted Day acting as if they were him, and asked if the meeting was still on. Day replied “yes,” and indicated that he should hurry up and get there before her husband got home from work.

After reaching the residence of Day investigators sent a text message to Day from the boy’s cell phone, and said “I’m here.” Day responded “the doors unlocked as usual.” Investigators opened the door and found Day sitting on the living floor with the lights turned off, candles lit, and wearing a T-shirt and workout shorts.

Day fully cooperated, and admitted to having an illegal sexual relationship with the boy. She also admitted to sending and receiving objectionable pictures.

Day was taken into custody and transported to the Canadian County jail, where she was booked on the charges of Rape in the Second Degree, Possession of Child Pornography, and Soliciting Sex from a Minor Using Technology.