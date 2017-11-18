"If I want to spend my first time with someone who is not my first love, that’s my decision. I am happy to be part of this new trend’ that ‘finally breaks the taboo about a woman’s virginity," Giselle was quoted as saying

A teen model from America sold her virginity for around $3 million. Giselle who is 19-year-old had put up her virginity for sale with Cinderella Escorts. She said that she had offered her innocence so that she could pay her tuition fee and go travelling around the world. As per reports, a millionaire businessman from Abu Dhabi paid the huge amount for Giselle’s virginity. The businessman outnumbered a Hollywood actor and the third highest bidder, a Russian politician during the bid.

Giselle said that the idea of selling her virginity was her own and she used the website so the transaction and meeting could be carried out safely. “I would never have dreamed that the bid would rise so high and we would have reached 2.5 million Euros. This is a dream come true. I think the trend to sell your virginity is a form of emancipation and I am shocked about people who are against allowing a woman to sell her virginity,” Giselle was quoted as saying.

Cinderella Escorts that facilitated the service said, “On our website you will find a video where girls from all over the world talk about the reasons to sell their virginity. Girls from Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America. This shows us that the desire to auction virginity is no exception. And on the other hand, the high bidding for Giselle’s auction shows us how high the demand for virgins is.”