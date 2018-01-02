Reports suggest that a Hawaiian Airlines flight that took-off on January 1, 2018, from Auckland, landed in Honolulu on December 31, 2017. Flight number HA446 of Hawaiian Airlines was originally scheduled to depart on December 31, 2017, but following a delay the flight took-off on January 1, 2018. Honolulu is 23 hours behind Auckland, hence the passengers who took-off on the New Years were again sent back to New Year's Eve.

Even though the story might be getting all the eye-balls but in reality, this is no time travel. The incident took place because of the presence of International Date Line that the flight crossed while flying towards its destination. Now, because of the presence of Dateline, Honolulu is 23 hours behind Auckland and it was because of this that they travelled in the previous year.