United Airlines passengers were left in an extremely unpleasant situation on Thursday night when their Chicago-to-Hong Kong flight made an emergency landing in Alaska after a man smeared faeces all over the plane’s bathrooms. According to airport officials, the man smeared excrement inside the plane and tried to cram his shirt into one of the toilets of the plane. United Flight 895 was diverted to Anchorage on Thursday night and the police officials at Ted Stevens International Airport said the landing was due to a passenger befouling the plane. Police also said that the man was taken to Providence Hospital for a psych evaluation. However, no charges were filed against him.

The United Airlines in a statement said that all the passengers were provided hotel accommodations after the poopy passenger forced the plane to make an emergency landing. “We provided hotel accommodations for our customers and are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” United told The Washington Post in a statement.

The aircraft was grounded to undergo a thorough cleaning and the passengers were later accommodated in another airline to reach their destinations. This is not the first time a flight had made an emergency landing for a weird reason. Last year, a Delta flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Montana because some passengers wanted to go potty after the aircraft’s bathroom failed to function, the International Business Times reported.