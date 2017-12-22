The photo of a woman typing away on her laptop from hospital bed right before her delivery is currently going viral on social media.The woman named Nayzia Thomas is a student of psychology at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, US and was in college until 39 weeks of pregnancy. She wanted to get done with her examination before giving birth to the baby.

“I was writing a research paper for psychology over the Dissociative Identity Disorder. It wasn’t due until the end of the week… but my goal was to try to have everything done before,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV. The picture clicked by her mother has got over 134K likes and over 28K retweets on Twitter. Meanwhile, Nayzia has become birth to a healthy boy. She suffered huge blood loss while delivering the baby, but is recovering now.

“update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I’m finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾,” she posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The story of Nayzia Thomas’ grit has earned him a host of admirers. “Mad respect! my wife had our baby in between semesters and i’ve never seen strength like that woman has displayed. You and my wife are the embodiment of strength, determination, and perseverance. Congrats!” a user posted on social media.