In a shocking video which has surfaced on social media, three nurses filmed themselves while squashing a newborn's face. The incident took place in the hospital where the baby was being treated for a UTI. The nurses have been identified and suspended.

In a horrifying video doing rounds on social media, three nurses brutally squashed an infant’s face just for the fun of it in Saudi Arabia. Sadly, even their colleagues did not stop them and are heard giggling in the background. The baby was being treated in a hospital for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) when the incident took place. The nurses have been tracked down and suspended from their services after surfacing of the video and protests following it.

The baby’s father has expressed shock over the incident in Saudi media and has said he is absolutely appalled to see the shocking video. The video was investigated by The Health Affairs in order to identify the nurses, who were then handed the suspension. “The Health Affairs investigated the source of the video and was able to identify the nurses who appeared in the video and the hospital where the incident took place,”Taif Health Affairs spokesman Abdulhadi Al-Rabie said.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage on social media with people expressing their disappointment over the ghastly act. “All three nurses should thank God I was not the baby’s mother. I’d squeeze all your faces much harder,” one user posted on social media. Another user said that such people are a disgrace to their profession and should get the strictest punishment possible. “Wow! These nurses are a disgrace to their profession! How disrespectful to the parents, besides hurting the babies!” he said.

