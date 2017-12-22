Surprising passengers waiting at the Melbourne Airport, a Virgin Australia employee decided to sung her own rendition of a popular Christmas carol song. The Virgin Australia employee after her regular announcement of passing out flight information surprised and wished all passengers by singing a verse from 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', a popular song by Sam Smith.

Christmas is around and people are planning to surprise those for whom they for the most or want to treat someone one special. With the ever-changing style and ways of marketing ones brand or to promote a franchise, even big companies during the festive season come forward and do extra little care things to amuse and make their customers feel special. Well, in a similar attempt, a Virgin Australia employee in Melbourne surprised passengers with a verse from Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, a popular song by Sam Smith.

The Virgin Australia employee in a cute rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, sung a verse from Sam Smith’s one of the popular songs as the festive season is just around the corner. The Virgin Australia employee while announcing her daily advisory to the passengers surprised everybody who were waiting at the airport when she sang a perfect rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. It may have been a good experience for the passengers, who generally are used to hear flight announcements like which are the ones running late or which one is on time.

'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' 🎄🎤Bethany from our Melbourne Lounge wowed guests with a surprise performance of the Christmas classic to bring some festive cheer to the lounge. pic.twitter.com/ib3vlS3rEI — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) December 20, 2017

The Virgin Australia employee after announcing her daily message wished all the passengers for a safe journey and a Merry Christmas. But her message did not end there and in her beautiful voice, the employee while making the most of the situation started singing her own rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, thus creating a warm feeling and a smile on passengers waiting at the airport. Check out song’s original version here.