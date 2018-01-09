The doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) found out hookworms inside the small intestines of a 14-year-old boy, which had silently sucked at least 22 litres of blood in a span of two years. Earlier, doctors were considering that the boy is suffering from anaemia but no medication prescribed was helping the boy to get better.

In a shocking event from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), doctors found out hookworms inside the small intestines of a 14-year-old boy, which had silently sucked at least 22 litres of blood in a span of two years. The boy hails from Haldwani in Uttarakhand where the doctors were unable to detect the reason for blood loss. The doctors inserted a wireless camera inside the small intestines of the boy which made this horrendous revelation. On an average, a 14-year-old has a blood volume of four litres in his body. Earlier, doctors were considering that the boy is suffering from anaemia but no medication prescribed was helping the boy to get better. Thus, the doctors performed a capsule endoscopy, during which they found hookworms buried in the mucosa of the small bowel, actively sucking blood. While getting treated for anaemia the boy received around 50 units of blood.

The unique case has recently got published in the latest issue of the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Therapy. “A young boy of 14 years was referred to SGRH a few months ago with two episodes of the passage of blood in stools. The child was suffering from iron deficiency anaemia for the last two years. He had received 50 units (22 litres) of blood transfusions and this is really an unusual case. His diagnosis could not be established even after repeated tests. His haemoglobin was low at 5.86,” Dr Anil Arora, chairperson of the department of gastroenterology at SGRH, quoted saying in Mail Today.

The capsule endoscopy which costs around Rs 50,000 can provide at least 70,000 images as soon as the capsule dissolves inside the stomach. According to the experts, the hookworm infestation is found commonly in the Asian population. These worms mostly enter the individual’s body through contaminated drinking water, unhygienic food, dirty hands and walking barefoot on the soil.