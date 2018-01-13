The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between UP Dangal and Mumbai Maharathi on Saturday (Day 5) at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Check out how you can watch the live action in the below article!

Following a convincing victory over Delhi Sultans in the opener of Pro Wrestling League season 3, Mumbai Maharathi will be clashing with UP Dangal in their second match of the tournament. The UP team had also started their campaign on a winning note with a 4-3 victory over Punjab Royals. Both the teams will be eyeing their second win of the tournament as they look to outweigh each other at Siri Fort Sports Complex on Saturday. The match will kick off at 6 PM.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling league Season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between UP Dangal and Mumbai Maharathi get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between UP Dalgal and Mumbai Maharathi will start on January 13 at 6 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between UP Dangal and Mumbai Maharathi?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between UP Dangal and Mumbai Maharathi will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live on each day from the 9th to 23rd January, 2018. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will start from 7:00 pm every day.