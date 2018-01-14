Delhi Sultans will be battling it out with UP Daangal on Monday in Pro Wrestling League Season 3. According to UP Dangal’s Co-Owner Sunny Katyal, “I am very happy with the overall performance of my team especially Nitin Rathi and Vanesa Kaladzinskaya who have given me a reason to smile. Our first target is to reach the semi-finals”. On the other hand, according to Delhi Sultan’s Co-Owner, “Our Men’s team is very strong. If we win a single match in women’s category, we will emerge victorious in this match”.

Already on a victory ride, UP Dangal are set to battle it out against Delhi Sultans. Delhi would have to go all out if they want to register their maiden victory and back their women players. The match will take place at Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi from 7:00 pm onwards. Delhi’s Sangeeta Phogat won a million hearts with her exceptional performance against Olympic and World Champion Helen Maroulis. This motivated the morale of the entire Delhi squad. Now she has to compete with Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the Women’s 57 Kgs category. On the other hand, fans would be having high expectations when Sandeep Tomar and Nitin Rathi compete in Mens 57 Kgs category. Season 1 saw, Nitin defeating former Asian Champion Sandeep Tomar. Fans can expect a high-intensity bout between Bajrang and three-time World Champion Haji Aliev. The main-highlight of the match can be Sushil Kumar battling it out against Bekzod Abdurakhmonov if the former is fit for the match.

According to UP Dangal’s Co-Owner Sunny Katyal, “I am very happy with the overall performance of my team especially Nitin Rathi and Vanesa Kaladzinskaya who have given me a reason to smile. Our first target is to reach the semi-finals”. On the other hand, according to Delhi Sultan’s Co-Owner, “Our Men’s team is very strong. If we win a single match in women’s category, we will emerge victorious in this match”.

Order of play (First name Delhi Sultans) 57 Kgs – Sandeep Tomar Vs Nitin Rathi, 65 Kgs – Haji Aliev Vs Bajrang Punia, 74 Kgs – Sushil Kumar Vs Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, 92 Kgs – Alborov Aslan Vs Vicky, 125 Kgs – Hitender Vs Jamaladdin Magomedov, 50 Kgs – Meroi Mezein Vs Vinesh Phogat, 57 Kgs – Sangeeta Phogat Vs Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, 62 Kgs – Monia Vs Geeta Phogat, 76 Kgs – Samer Ibrahim Hamza Vs Zsanett Nemeth.