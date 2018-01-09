The opening match of the Pro wrestling League (PWL) season 3 will see Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi tussle against each other at the Siri Fort Complex in Delhi. The match will feature high profile wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik. Sushil will be leading Delhi, aiming to start the campaign on a winning note.

The much-awaited Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 3 will begin later today, featuring some of the most high-profile wrestlers like two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and Sakshi Malik. The first match will be played between the Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday, 9 January 2018. The 34-year-old Sushil Kumar is London Olympics silver medallist and had also clinched bronze medal at the Beijing Games 2008. The wrestler who recently booked a spot for himself in the Commonwealth Championship will look to continue his brilliant form with a win in the opening encounter against a formidable Mumbai outfit.

After keeping away from the mat for long, Sushil made a successful return to international wrestling arena and re-ignited his mettle by winning a gold medal in 74 kg category at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship held at Johannesburg, South Africa. The Haryana stalwart will have a good support in his team in form of 26-year-old Alvaro Aslam who has been in a great form since past few months. Aslam bagged three gold medals in the six international events that he participated last year.

Rio Olympic medalist Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan will also play a key role in the Delhi camp. Haji has won gold medal at the World championship Paris 2017 in the 61kg category. The youngest among Phogat sisters, Sangeeta Phogat will also look to begin her PWL campaign on a winning note after she won the silver medal at the National Championship last year.

Delhi’s rival camp for the opening match, the Mumbai side which finished at the third spot in the second season of the star-studded league will also aim to secure full points in the opener. The Mumbai Maharathi also consists of some high profile wrestlers like Soslan Ramonov of Russia who won the gold medal at Rio Olympics 2016 and Ukraine’s Andrei Yatsenco, who won the bronze medal in 57 kg category at the Paris World Championships last year. Sakshi Malik, the Rio Olympics silver medalist and Haryana’s pride, who clinched the bronze medal at Rio Olympics 2016 will play for the Mumbai outfit in the PWL season three.

Teams:

Delhi Sultans: Sandeep Tomar (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74 kg), Alvaro Aslan (92 kg), Hitendra (125kg), Maroi Mizen (50kg) Sangeeta Phogat (57kg), Monia (62kg), Samar amer Humza (76kg).

Mumbai Maharathi: Andrei Yatsenco (57 kg), Soslan Ramonov (65kg), Virdev Gulia, (74 kg) Satyavrat Kadian (92 kg), Satyendra (125 kg), Simi (59 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Vascon Cynthia (76kg).