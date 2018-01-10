In the first match. Mumbai Maharathi thrashed Delhi Sultans by 5-2 at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. Today, Veer Marathas are taking on Haryana Hammers in the second match of the league.

Pro Wrestling League 2017 season 3 kick started with a glittering ceremony on Wednesday evening. In the first match. Mumbai Maharathi thrashed Delhi Sultans by 5-2 at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. Today, Veer Marathas will be taking on Haryana Hammers in the second match of the league. Both the teams have a star-studded line up and will be looking forward to outweigh each other in the match. This is the first time in the history of the league that wrestling is taking place in Olympic style Greco Roman format.

Follow the LIVE updates of match between Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers here:

08: 15 PM IST | Amit Dhankar is leading by 3-1 in the first round. Harphool will have to do a lot of work here to keep his hopes of a comeback alive in the bout. .

08: 06 PM IST | Next bout will see a clash between Amit Dhankar of Veer Marathas and Harphool Sigh of Haryana Hammers in 65 kg.

08:04 PM IST | Sarita wins the bout 4-3. Haryana Hammers level the scores. What a tight battle this is turning out to be. Excitement levels are at its peak.

07: 55 PM IST | Sarita got injured in the first half itself, but overcame it to take 2-0 lead in first half of the bout.

07:49 PM IST| Manju of Veer Marathas and Sarita of Haryana Hammers to fight it out in 62 kg weight category next. HH will be looking forward to level the scores now.

07:45 PM IST | Georgi Ketoev of Veer Marathas has won the battle against his opponent by 16-0 to give Veer Marathas a lead in the game. It was completely a one-sided contest.

07: 41 PM IST | Georgi Ketoev of Veer Marathas to fight it out with Haryana Hammers’ Roublejit Singh Rangi in third bout of the night.

07:36 PM IST| Vasilisa Marzaliuk of Veer Marathas wins the second bout 8-0 to level the scores. Pooja was no where in the game. A sight of relief for Marathas!

07: 31 PM IST| The next bout will take place between Pooja Sihag of Haryana Hammers and Vasilisa Marzaliuk of Veer Marathas in 76 kg category.

07:27 PM IST | Vladimir Khinchegashvili has won the first bout by a margin of 7-2 to give Haryana Hammers the lead. Things have begun on a good note for them.

07:21 PM IST| Both the wrestlers ate trying to outdo each other, tough bout it is turning out to be. Both got 2 points each in the second half.

07: 13 PM IST| In the first game, Shravan Kumar of Veer Marathas will be taking on Vladimir Khinchegashvili of Haryana Hammers in 57 kg category.

07:11 PM IST| Haryana Hammers have won the toss, block 125 kg in men’s category and 50 kg in women’s category.

07:00 PM IST| All right then. Toss to take place in a few minutes from now.

06:41 PM IST | This is the first team Veer Marathas are playing in the league, so all eyes will be on them. Haryana Hammers, on the other hand, have won the tournament twice.

6:23 PM: Only a few minutes remaining for the live action. Get set, peeps!

5:45 PM: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the tussle between Veer Marathas and Haryana Hammers. The match will begin at 6:50 PM.