The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused Anand had come to meet the deceased at her rented accommodation in Moosapet locality. He had brought a vegetable knife with him. After a heated argument between the two, he took out the weapon and stabbed the girl to death.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal in Moosapet in Hyderabad. The deceased, B Janki, was a sales girl with a popular supermarket chain and the accused was her former colleague, police said. According to ACP Kukatpally, the woman was stabbed to death by her colleague Ananth on Tuesday because she refused to marry him. Janaki and Ananth were working at DMart in Hyderabad for past two years. He was stalking her for a very long time and was harassing her to marry him. When she refused his proposal, he threatened to kill her.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused had come to meet Janki at her rented accommodation in Moosapet locality. He had brought a vegetable knife with him. After a heated argument between the two, Anand took out the weapon and stabbed Janki to death. None of Janki’s roommates was present at the time of the murder. Sometime later, when of her friends entered the room, she saw Janki lying in a pool of blood. She immediately informed the police.

“We have found stab injuries on her body and believe that one Anand killed her because she rejected his marriage proposal. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” ACP Kukatpally told India Today. A case has been registered under IPC section 302 and the accused has been taken into the custody.