A 3-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a sump tank in a play school in Malkajgiri's Sivapuri Colony in Telangana on Tuesday (November 14). The police which reached the spot has recovered child's body. Speaking on the incident, police said that an investigation has been initiated in to the case.

In another shocker which raises concern over security of students in schools, a 3-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a sump tank in a play school in Malkajgiri’s Sivapuri Colony. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday (November 14). The police which reached the spot after it was reported about the incident has recovered 3-year-old’s body. So far there is no response from the school authority, while parents of the victim have been informed about the sad incident.

Speaking on this unfortunate incident, the police said that they have registered a case and visited the spot. Police said that initially it looks like the incident happened due to school’s negligence. “It clearly looks like this incident happened due to school management’s negligence. We have started the investigation,” Janaki Reddy, SHO Malkajgiri said. However, so far there is no official response from either school head or the management.

#Visuals from Telangana: A three-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a sump tank in a play school in Malkajgiri's Sivapuri Colony. Police at the spot, body recovered. pic.twitter.com/9q8C9NOK56 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

This is not the first time when such an incident has taken place in the country. Earlier in January 2016, a 6-year-old student had died after falling into a septic tank (water storage tank) in Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj area in New Delhi. The incident was widely covered by national media to raise the awareness about children security in schools. While victim’s family and relatives organised protests against school management and to seek justice for their child.

We have registered a case and visited the spot. It clearly looks like this incident happened due to school management’s negligence. We have started the investigation: Janaki Reddy, SHO Malkajgiri pic.twitter.com/uYVT1J3Toe — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

In November 2016, 4-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a septic tank at Goregaon West. The victim was the only child of Jitendra Tiwari, who was a scrap vendor. The incident occurred when the 4-year-old had went to public toilet. The locals reported that he went to the toilet with another child. Unfortunately, the opening chamber of the water tank was left open when the victim fell into it. The other kid who was with the victim informed to the locals but the 4-year-old life had lost the race with his life.