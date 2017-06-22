A- A A+

Bihar Board is again reeling with news with the announcement of 10th Board result. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) announced the results for the class 10 board exam on Thursday. The overall pass percentage is 50.12- thanks to the strict measures against cheating, with only 14 percent securing first division.

 

Students who have appeared for the exam can check the official website (biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com) 

ALSO READ: CPI-M, Congress demand Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy’s resignation over controversial tweet

 

The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8. The results can be accessed through SMS by sending BIHAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and ROLL CODE to 56263.

 

Earlier, 66 percent students who took the Class XII Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams also failed, this led to a massive protest in the state as the students felt that the Board has been evaluating the papers very strictly.

First Published | 22 June 2017 2:45 PM
