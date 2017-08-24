Swine flu cases are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh, with the disease claiming 13 lives so far in the state, officials said.According to the state health department, the number of patients suffering from the H1NI virus has been increasing at an alarming rate over the last few days.

Of the 391 suspected cases of swine flu in the state, between July 1 and August 22, so far 72 cases were confirmed for the disease.

While 18 patients are being treated in state government hospitals, 14 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. Thirteen patients died of the disease in this period.

One patient also died of dengue.

According to the health department, isolation wards have been set up for swine flu and dengue patients in most of the state’s district hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rustam Singh has appealed to the people to remain alert.