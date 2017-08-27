Four girls drowned in Yamuna River here on Saturday while taking bath, police said. The search for the bodies is underway.

Senior administrative officials said of the six teenage girls from Jugsena village near Sikandra, two had been rescued, while four others were yet to be traced.

A large crowd from nearby villages gathered and looked for the girls but in vain.

Around 15 girls, along with four-five elderly women, had gone from the village to the Bhram Rishi Ashram on the Yamuna bank for a bath.

The girls entered deep waters and were swept away. Two girls were pulled out but the other four — identified as Babita, 8, Monica, 14, and Lalita and Poonam, both around 14 — could not be saved.

A steamer, along with expert divers, continued the search late into the night, but so far they have not been able to find the bodies.