Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday has won Panaji by-poll with a margin of 4,803 votes defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of the Congress and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.

Speaking to the media, CM Parrikar said, “I will resign from Rajya Sabha next week.”

The bypoll in Panaji was necessitated after former Defence Minister Parrikar’s return to state politics in March this year, as Chief Minister.

Parrikar who was confident of the win maintained an unattainable lead throughout the counting.

Nearly 75% polling was recorded during the two bypolls in Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are the key candidates.

The counting of votes in underway for Valpoi seat in by-elections in Goa that took place on August 23.

In Valpoi, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vishwajit Rane is leading from his Congress rival Ravi Naik by 2,242 votes.

In Valpoi, the by-polls were held following the resignation of Rane as a Congress MLA. He subsequently joined the BJP and the cabinet as Health Minister.