An alert has been sounded in all districts of western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday. A police spokesman said on Monday that directives have been issued to all concerned district police chiefs to ensure that there was no breach in law and order and peace was maintained in the region.

The Senior Superintendents of Police in these districts have also been given a free hand in promulgating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in case they felt the situation on the ground demanded it, the official added.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said strict vigil was being maintained at the borders with Haryana and at all Dera camps and ashrams in these districts or wherever they exist in the state.

Deployment of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) will be done on the basis of need and demand by the districts. The intelligence machinery has been asked to step up vigil, he added.