In a major rejig the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday won the Bawana Assembly bypoll by a margin of over 24,000 votes, defeating former party legislator Ved Prakash who defected to the BJP. After the final round of counting, AAP candidate Ram Chander got 59,886 votes against 35,834 votes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ved Prakash. Congress candidate Surender Kumar got 31,919 votes, an election commission official announced.

Congress and AAP were neck in neck competition in the bypolls.

The bypoll was necessitated after Ved Prakash quit the AAP and resigned from the assembly seat to join the BJP.

Voting was conducted on August 23 at 379 polling booths. The polling percentage remained low with only 45 per cent people turning up to cast their votes.

One of the 12 reserved constituencies, Bawana has around 2.94 lakh voters and is dotted with 26 villages, unauthoried colonies and slums.