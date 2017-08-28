Eight passengers of a state transport bus were killed and 10 injured when it rammed into a tempo here early on Monday, an official said.

The bus was proceeding from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik to Pune when it rammed into the stationary tempo near Narayangaon around 1.30 am. The tempo was parked near the divider of the Pune-Nashik highway.

According to the police, it was raining heavily and the bus driver might have missed detecting the punctured tempo laden with onions parked on the highway.

Among the victims were the bus’ driver, cleaner and six passengers. Five of the 10 injured, rushed to a nearby hospital, were said to be critical.

With the victims’ bodies being completely disfigured, the investigating officers VA Waghmare and AL Gorad have appealed to their relatives and others on the social media to come forward and help in identifying them.