In a recent archaeological excavation in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, the Kannada language has been proved to be in use seven decades earlier than actually believed.

As of now, the Halmidi inscription that was discovered in 1936 in Hassan district was believed to be the oldest inscription in Kannada. The Halmidi inscription is dated to 450 CE.

Now the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) says that the inscription found recently in Shivamogga district is 70 to 80 years older than the one in Halmidi.

In a report published by Times of India, Archaeological expert T M Keshava, said that the archaeological signs, palaeographical features and circumstantial evidence found in the inscription relates to period earlier to Halmidi. Keshava added, “A detailed report in this regard is being prepared.”

Talagunda, the place where the inscription has been found is located in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, dates back to the era of the Kadamba (345-525 CE), and an ancient dynasty that ruled the Karnataka region. Kadamba rulers were the first indigenous dynasty to use Kannada in administration.