Accusing the BJP and RSS of trying to polarize the Hindus and Muslims in West Bengal, a minority organisation on Tuesday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision barring Durga Puja immersion on the 10th day of Muharram would help BJP do communal politics in the state.

“Banerjee said there would be no Durga idol immersion on Muharram’s (10th Day – Ashura) on October 1. This would not have been necessary if the administration had the infrastructure to handle any possible adversities. By doing this she has given the RSS and BJP the scope to do communal politics in Bengal,” West Bengal Minority Youth Federation secretary Mohammad Kamruzzaman said at a media conference here.

Banerjee had earlier announced that the Durga Puja immersion would be allowed on Dussehra/Dashami on September 30, but not on October 1, which is Ashura and a period of mourning for Muslims. However, the immersions would be resume on October 2 and could take place till October 4.

Kamruzzaman also alleged that the Chief Minister’s proposal of forming ‘Shanti Vahini’ (peace army) at every booth in the state to tackle any form of communal tension in the wake of the communal violence in Basirhat (of North Parganas district last month), has not been implemented as yet, leaving the minority community vulnerable to attack by cow vigilantees during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebrations on September 2.

“After the Basirhat violence, Banerjee said Shanti Vahini would be formed at the level of every booth in the state comprising the local administration and as well as representatives from all the communities. But that has not been formed yet,” he said.

“Following the two incidents of killings by the cow vigilantes in Bengal we are tensed and scared about the possible attacks on the Muslims during the Eid-ul-Azha. More so because the celebration includes a ritual of sacrificing the cattle that includes goats, cows and camels,” he alleged.

Kamaruzzuman said 18 Muslim organisations in the state have come together to impose certain guidelines on their community during the ritual of sacrificing the animals to avert any possibility of communal tension in the state.

“We have decided not do observe the animal sacrifice ritual in the open or carry the meat of the animals in a public transport if possible. People who have no other options are advised to cover the place of sacrificing the animal, so that it is not visible from outside,” he said on behalf of the organisations.

“Also the Muslim community is advised not to fall prey in any form of provocation. If there is a problem they should try to solve it peacefully with administrative help,” he added.