Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday termed the Bawana bypoll result as “very disappointing” for the Congress and state unit chief Ajay Maken also bore responsibility for the outcome though there were several other factors too.

“It has been very disappointing, very disappointing. That’s all I can say…You can’t blame anybody, any individual in particular. We were unable to change the atmosphere (in favour of the party),” Dikshit told IANS.

Asked if Maken should be held responsible, she said: “Well…he is the head, so he is responsible. But there are so many other things as well.”

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said: “It (the bypoll result) needs to be seen in a wider perspective. If we do not succeed in an election, it is an issue of self-reflection and introspection.

“The vote share has gone up and it is a constructive outcome. Whenever there is an analysis of victory and defeat, then all the relevant facts should be taken into account.”

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party retained Bawana seat with its candidate Ram Chandra emerging victorious with a margin of over 24,000 votes, defeating former party legislator Ved Prakash, who had defected to the BJP and resigned the seat causing the by-election.

Congress candidate Surender Kumar finished third.