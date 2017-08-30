Torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines — local train and bus services — in the state capital and leading the state government and civic authorities to sound a high alert.

According to reports, five people have died due to heavy rains in the city and the death toll is expected to rise.

Two people died following a landslide in Vikhroli. One person died in Varsha Nagar and two others drowned and went missing after they were swept away in nallahs in Thane district.

Expressing concern over the rain situation in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to “stay safe” and take all essential precautions while speaking to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the developments.

“The centre assures all possible support to the Maharashtra Government in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

The Met office has said that the city is likely to see less rainfall today. The local trains have also been resumed on most of the stretches as water levels are receding in most parts of the city.

Train services resume on Harbour line; Visuals from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar railway station #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/SpkYhKPgQu — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

The state government has requisitioned the services of five disaster management teams, including three from Pune, and a holiday has been declared for all college and schools on Wednesday, said Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

The BMC appealed to people not to step out of their home unless absolutely necessary, while the entire civic force — Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies — were on high alert to combat the situation.

Indian Navy distributes breakfast to people in Parel area #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/WlgppvjywD — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Since Tuesday morning, many parts of Mumbai and suburbs were inundated with up to three to four feet of water on the highways, main and arterial roads, bylanes, housing complexes, railway stations and even the Mumbai Airport.

Lakhs of commuters including students were stranded in trains, railway stations or at bus stops. Many failed to reach their destinations and were compelled to return to their homes on foot, walking scores of kilometres from various points in the city.

In Mumbai areas which recorded the heaviest rains are: Matunga 253 mm, Parel 230 mm, Wadala 260mm, Bandra 210 mm, Vile Parle and Santacruz A212 mm, Worli -235, and Kurla 208 mm, said a BMC Disaster Control official.

(With inputs from IANS)