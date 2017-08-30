The Indian and Pakistani Army traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. No damage or casualty has been reported.

The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS here.

“Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they started unprovoked shelling and firing at 10.30 am. It is still going on. Indian troops are retaliating strongly and effectively,” Mehta said.

On August 27, four civilians were injured in unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistan troops on LoC in Poonch district.

Police said four civilians including a woman were injured in Pakistan shelling in the area.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital,” police said.