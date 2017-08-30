Two persons, including a senior citizen, were killed and a woman was injured when a high tension wire fell on a state-run bus in Marchula tourist spot on the Garhwal-Kumaon border, police said on Wednesday.

As the high tension wire snapped and fell on the bus, a fire broke out catching the passengers on board unawares. While most of them made a quick exit, three of the 19 passengers in the bus could not escape.

Two persons died on the spot while an injured woman was pulled out by passersby and taken to a medical facility where her condition is stated to be serious. Sub-divisional magistrate of Salt block Gopal Ram Binwal informed that the injured is being treated at Ramnagar.

The deceased have been identified as Jamli Devi (75) and Sohan Chandra (45). The injured woman has been identified as Pretty (21). Rescue teams from Salt and Dhumakot were rushed to the incident site.