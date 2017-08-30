Two senior doctors at Umaid Women and Children Hospital in Jodhpur were removed on Tuesday after a video, in which they are seen fighting in the operation theatre, went viral on social media.

The video, shot by nursing staff, showed assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Ashok Nanival and professor of anaesthesia Dr Mathura Lal Tak entering into a verbal spat while they are operating on a pregnant woman. The two doctors are shouting and verbally abusing each other.

According to reports, the argument started over checking the heartbeat of the child, who later succumbed due to the dropping pulse rate.

However, the Superintendent of the Umaid Hospital, Ranjana Desai, said when the when woman was admitted, her foetus was already in distress and had low heartbeat.

“We are yet to ascertain if the newborn’s death was because of the spat. The cause of death is severe birth asphyxia,” Desai said.

The woman, identified as Anita, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. She was immediately taken to the labour room, where doctors recommended a cesarean delivery.

An inquiry committee has also been constituted to probe the matter.