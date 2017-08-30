One person was arrested in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district on Wednesday in connection with the blast outside Kalimpong police station on August 19 that killed a civic volunteer and injured two others, a senior officer said.

“Sujoy Chettri was arrested from Kalimpong by the local police early on Wednesday morning in relation with the blast,” Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Yadav told IANS.

However, the officer did not confirm the political affiliation of the arrested person, saying it “needs to be corroborated.”

The blast in front of Kalimpong police station took place within 24 hours of an explosion in the heart of the hill town of Darjeeling on the 69th day of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha sponsored indefinite shutdown in the hills.

The intensity of the blast killed civic volunteer Rakesh Raut while a Home Guard and a Seema Sashastra Bal trooper were injured.

Police had earlier said “high intensity explosives” were used in the Kalimpong blast and lodged a case against multiple GJM leaders including party chief Bimal Gurung under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.