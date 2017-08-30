The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 10.74 kg heroin from Punjab’s Abohar Sector, a BSF officer said.

The drug haul was made during a search near the security fence in Shamaske area.

“BSF troops on duty near the International Border heard suspicious sounds around 4 a.m. but could see nothing due to bad weather. The troops alerted sentries posted nearby but the suspects ran away by taking advantage of the bad weather,” BSF Deputy Inspector General R.S. Kataria said.

During a search at dawn, the troops found 10 packets of the contraband, valued at over Rs 50 crore in the international market.

Abohar is about 310 km from Chandigarh. India shares a 553-km barb-wired border with Pakistan in Punjab.