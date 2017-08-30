Karnataka’s former Chief Minister B.S. Yedyurappa on Wednesday condemned the murders of RSS workers in the state and announced that the BJP will organise a rally in Mangaluru on September 7.

“Over 24 leaders have been killed during (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah’s tenure,” the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2018 state elections told the media here.

“Recently, we also witnessed the murder of (RSS worker) Sharath Madiwala. Dakshina Kannada District Incharge Minister (B. Ramanath Rai) had to later admit to their role (in Madiwala’s death),” he said.

“There is no room for such murders to take place in the future.”

Yedyurappa spoke to reporters after a meeting between the state’s BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders here.

“We will organise a rally on September 7 in Mangaluru and will be marching on September 6,” he said.

Madiwala was hacked to death by a group of men on July 4 in Mangaluru. The death had led to widespread protests by the BJP in the state.