The parents of Aditya Sachdeva, a class 12 student who was killed in a road rage case in May last year, said they are hopeful that justice will be delivered.

A sessions court will be pronouncing the verdict on Thursday. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sachchidanand Singh, is scheduled to deliver the judgement in which suspended Janata Dal (United) leader Manorama Devi’s son Rocky Yadav was involved.

“Have our hopes with the honourable court,” KC Sachdeva, Aditya’s father told news agency ANI.

Have our hopes with the honourable court: KC Sachdeva (father of Aditya Sachdeva) before judgment on accused Rocky Yadav #BiharRoadRage case pic.twitter.com/OomwNanXtl — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

The Gaya court had framed charges against Rocky, his father Bindi Yadav, cousin Tony Yadav and Rajesh Kumar, the security guard of his mother.

Rocky was accused of shooting Aditya Sachdeva after his Swift car overtook Rocky’s Land Rover on May 7. Rocky was arrested on May 11 and is currently lodged in Gaya Central Jail.

In October, Rocky was granted bail by the Patna High Court but later the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and he was sent back to jail.

According to police, Rocky has confessed that he killed Sachdeva.

Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi, suspended Janata Dal-United MLC, is a powerful figure and his father Bindi Yadav is a criminal-turned-politician in Gaya.