A day after celebrating his birthday, a call centre employee died after falling from the 13th floor of his office building here, police said on Thursday. His family alleged he was murdered.

The incident happened in Salt Lake’s Sector 5, the IT hub, on Wednesday night. Abhishek Bauri fell off the Godrej Waterside building, where his office is situated, a police officer said.

“His family lodged a police complaint claiming he was murdered by his fellow employees. We are investigating how he fell down from that height,” the officer said.

Bauri celebrated his birthday on August 29. Bauri’s family alleged that he was often heckled by his colleagues and he was upset after coming home on the night of his birthday.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. Whether it was a case of accident or murder can be said only after receiving the report,” the officer said.