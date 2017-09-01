An SUV with former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s son Raghavendra onboard on Friday mowed down a pedestrian, leaving him dead on the spot in Madapura cross in Honnali.

Reportedly, Raghavendra a Bhartiya Janta Party (MLA) was on his way to Shikharipura when his speeding SUV hit the man coming out of an auto rickshaw.

The deceased identified as a 24-year old Suresh — died on the spot after the accident — belongs to the local Madapura village.

His body is currently being kept in the local government hospital where the autopsy will be conducted before being handed to his family.

Raghavendra was inside the car when his driver apparently crashed the vehicle into the man getting out of the auto rickshaw.

The police have so far arrested the driver of the car. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against him

A police complaint has been registered at the local Nyamati Police Station and further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)