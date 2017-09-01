A- A A+

After the Uttar Pradesh government’s August 15 diktat to celebrate Independence Day in madrasas, the state government has now issued fresh guidelines for all the madrasas to keep a check on fake students and on the corruption within the institutions.

The government has asked for bank accounts and the Aadhaar card details of all the employees, along with classroom maps and pictures of the madrasas.

The government will also use the Global Positioning System (GPS) system to keep an eye on madrasas. The madrasas have been asked to use the GPS system and then update the details on the madrasa portals.

ALSO READ: Madrasas in Madhya Pradesh to introduce lessons on ‘importance of patriotism in Islam’

On August 15th, the Yogi government had issued a circular to 8,000 madrasas in the state to not only ensure that Independence Day is marked in their establishments, but a video proof of the Independence Day celebrations.

While the Muslim leaders had criticised the order, the government claimed that the move was only to document best programmes held in madrasas on Independence Day.

First Published | 1 September 2017 11:33 AM
Read News On:

GPS system

Madrasas

madrasas gps

madrasas Independence Day

UP madrasas

Yogi Govt

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Yogi govt’s new diktat: To use GPS system to keep eye on madrasas

(Latest News in English from Newsx)