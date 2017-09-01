After the Uttar Pradesh government’s August 15 diktat to celebrate Independence Day in madrasas, the state government has now issued fresh guidelines for all the madrasas to keep a check on fake students and on the corruption within the institutions.

The government has asked for bank accounts and the Aadhaar card details of all the employees, along with classroom maps and pictures of the madrasas.

The government will also use the Global Positioning System (GPS) system to keep an eye on madrasas. The madrasas have been asked to use the GPS system and then update the details on the madrasa portals.

On August 15th, the Yogi government had issued a circular to 8,000 madrasas in the state to not only ensure that Independence Day is marked in their establishments, but a video proof of the Independence Day celebrations.

While the Muslim leaders had criticised the order, the government claimed that the move was only to document best programmes held in madrasas on Independence Day.