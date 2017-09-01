Sashikant Borha, a first year MBA student from Assam studying in Pondicherry University, is suspected to be the first fatal victim of the online game Blue Whale here, police said on Friday.

Borha, 20, was found hanging from a tree in the university hostel campus on Thursday night.

The police have taken Borha’s mobile phone and laptop as they suspect he may have got into the Blue Whale game vortex.

Borha’s college mates said that for the past one week, he did not interact with others and was immersed in his mobile phone.

According to a college mate, Borha had invited some of this friends in Assam to play the Blue Whale game.

Meanwhile, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court will hear on September 4 a petition filed by an advocate to ban the Blue Whale game following the death of a college student on Wednesday in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The victim, 19-year-old Vignesh, is said to be the first victim in Tamil Nadu of the macabre online game. A picture of blue whale was drawn on his hand.

The game is targeted at teenagers and forces them to perform several dangerous activities, finally leading them to commit suicide. The game has claimed many lives worldwide.