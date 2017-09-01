A 12-year-old girl from Gurugram revealed that she was allegedly raped by her own father for the past five years. The matter came to light only when she told her teacher in school who had taught her value education and the difference between good touch and the bad touch.

She told her teacher that her father often raped her and that this has been going on for the past five years.

When the teacher asked her if she had told her mother about it, the girl said she did but her mother had asked her to keep quiet.

As per reports, the sister of the girl is also a victim of rape but she prefers to stay away from her father.

The father has been arrested and a case under section 4 of the Pocso Act, 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against him at Bajghera police station.

The accused works as an electrician and the family is originally from Uttar Pradesh.

“The information about the incident came to us through an email after which a case of rape was registered against the accused. The minor girl is being counselled by officials,” Inspector Shamsudin, SHO, Bajghera police station told HT.