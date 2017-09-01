A big chunk of garbage dump at the Ghazipur landfill site in eat Delhi collapsed on Friday afternoon killing a girl on site and trapping many who are now feared dead.

According to the news agency ANI, at least 4 to 5 vehicles came under the collapse and were swept into a near-by Kondli canal. The rescue operation is underway with more than 10 fire tender vehicles on site. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also present at the spot helping in carrying out the relief operations combined with the local police.

Due to the cave-in, a car and a two-wheeler fell into the Kondli canal which flows near the landfill site, a police official said.

According to the official, the woman was killed when the two-wheeler she was driving fell into the canal.

“The woman’s body has been recovered. Another bike rider who had fallen into the canal has been rescued. About four-five vehicles are reportedly trapped under the debris,” the official said.

East Delhi MCD mayor Neema Bhagat confirmed that three people have been killed in the incident. She blamed the Delhi government for poor maintenance of the landfill site, which is spread across 70 acres.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which got a call about the incident around 2.45 p.m., sent four-five JCB machines to the spot for rescue operations.

“We have taken out five people from the canal and rushed them to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” the DFS official told IANS.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2:20 PM in the afternoon washing away everything that came in the way. Many vehicles were washed away and several locals are said to be trapped under the waste bundle. Many locals have also fallen into the drain near the dump site.

(With inputs from IANS)

So far 2 dead body and a few vehicles has been recovered from the Kondli canal. 5 people have been rescued, with the rescue operations still underway. Reason of the incident can be ascertained only after investigation said Ranbir Singh, EDMC Commissioner, Delhi.

