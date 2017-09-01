In a tragic incident being reported from the Sadar Bazar area of the national capital, an irresolute building collapsed. This incident has came in news hours after the Ghazipur landfill collapse which left two people dead and damaged several vehicles.

Eight fire tenders are present at the spot for relief operations. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Friday when a 4-storey building collapsed in Paan Mandi area of the Sadar Bazar. Fire department was called and informed about the tragedy after which 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Sadar Bazar is one of the largest household market place in the national capital and keeps busy throughout the day.

The actual damage is yet to be confirmed. The reason of the collapse is still not known.

Earlier today, a big chunk of garbage dump at the Ghazipur landfill site in eat Delhi collapsed in the afternoon killing a girl on site and trapping many who are now feared dead.

In a similar kind of incident reported yesterday from the financial capital, Mumbai a multi-storey building collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar area on Thursday fearing several people trapped inside the rubble. At least 34 people have lost lives with over 15 injured.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited