Meghalaya Home Minister Horju Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh on Friday said that the state police is likely to approach Interpol in connection with a scam set up here to dupe US citizens by pretending to be their tax officials of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“If required, the state police will approach the Interpol into the matter,” Lyngdoh told IANS.

He said an six-member Special Investigation Team, headed by Superintendent of Police, Shillong City, Vivek Syiem has been formed to conduct a thorough probe into the scam and is coordinating with Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra Police besides the Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier this week, police had busted three IRS call centres – IFA Enterprise, BPO Zurich (in Assam’s main city of Guwahati) and Dasanbha Enterprise – and arrested nine people from various locations after a long surveillance of their criminal activities in Meghalaya.

Several electronic devices and gadgets, some cash and incriminating documents have been also seized.