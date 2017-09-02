An encounter between security forces and militants started on early Saturday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. According to reports, one militant has been neutralised and the encounter is still underway.

“One militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Tantrypora area of Kulgam this morning,” a police official said.

On September 1, security personnel succumbed to his injuries and seven others were injured after militants attacked a police patrol party in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

J&K: Encounter begins between security forces & terrorists in Kulgam's Tantrypora. One terrorist killed. Encounter underway. pic.twitter.com/TQwS0N5hsh — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on the same day in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops on the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police sources said.

The ceasefire violation came a day before the Muslim holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

