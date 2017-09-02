In a fresh directive, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district near Moradabad have put a ban on sacrificing of cow, buffalo, ox and camel during the Qurbani’ on Bakra-Eid period. Launching the order, Sambha SDM, Rashid Khan said that anyone found indulging against the order will attract punishment under Gangsters Act.

Speaking to the media, Rashid Khan said, “I have passed the order that in the time of Bakra-Id, from September 2 to September 4, no cow, buffalo, ox and camel will be sacrificed.”

He further said that “If it’s done, then under Gangster Act, that particular person will be convicted, with immediate effect”, reports ANI.

The order will be effective during the entire Bakra-Eid — starting September 2 and will last until September 4.

Khan also said that the entire movable and immovable property of those involved in such an act of sacrifice will be sealed and immediate action will be taken against the accused.

Under Gangsters Act, a person, who is booked, becomes part of a gang listed in police records and is entitled to make an appearance before the local police station with the issuance of summons so that the police can keep track of their movement.

The Act permits the police to seek remand of an accused of a maximum of 60 days as compared to a maximum of 14 days under normal circumstances.

Bakra-Id also was known as Id-ul-Zuha is one of the most prominent event celebrated by the Muslims all over the world. The day marks the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to Allah.

Earlier, asserting that Muslims were not in favour of sacrificing cows due to the religious sensitivities involved, Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam said last month that he had urged the Centre to ensure no hindrance in the sacrifice of other animals on Eid-ul-Azha but got no response.

Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari said he had written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue a few weeks ago but the Ministry had neither acknowledged nor responded to his letter.

In his letter, the cleric had cautioned that if those ferrying buffaloes and goats (to be sacrificed) were attacked in the name of animal protection, the country’s atmosphere “will get vitiated”.