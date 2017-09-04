Weeks after the tragic case of Gorakhpur rocked the entire nation, highlighting the failed medical state of Uttar Pradesh, in yet another in the incident; at least 49 children have died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in Ram Manohar Lohia Joint Hospital in Farrukhabad within a period of a month.

On the outcome of the preliminary probe, an FIR has been registered against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and CMS for negligence on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Dayanand Mishra, SP Farrukhabad said, “Case registered against CMO, CMS & some doctors. Further action will be taken as the investigation proceeds.”

Reportedly, after the series of deaths over a month, the District Magistrate DM Ravindra Kumar, City Magistrate JK Jain had conducted an inquiry to probe the reason behind the incident. Few parents have believed to have also complained of the lack of oxygen supply.

All the deaths reportedly took place between July 21 and August 20 in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

The hospital officials during the probe had maintained that the deaths were caused due to perinatal asphyxia (deficiency of oxygen).

The District Magistrate has assured that all the appropriate steps will be done to bring the guilty to the task. He said that an FIR has been lodged to ascertain the real cause of the tragic deaths.

Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government of Uttar Pradesh has long been in the dock for the apathy faced by the hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, acting on the report submitted by UP Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, CM Yogi had ordered a criminal inquiry against the government-run BRD Medical College Hospital and the Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd for the disruption in oxygen supply in Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur that led to death of over 60 children within a week.

The police on Sunday, hours after issuing a non-bailable warrant, arrested Dr Kafeel Khan — in-charge of AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) Ward on August 10 and 11 for allegedly hiding facts in the affidavit he submitted to the Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur. Earlier, a police FIR has been registered against the director of oxygen supplying firm, BRD Hospital’s Dr Kafeel Khan and 7 others in the case.