No outsiders will be allowed inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Friday when the students’ union election is held, the varsity has announced.

Acting under the instruction of the administration, a top security official of the university has said that no outsiders would be allowed to enter the campus on polling day.

“During the election process the outsiders are not allowed to enter the campus. Security staff may ask anybody for identity card if required. This is as per the direction of the competent authority,” said a letter issued by the Chief Security Officer on September 1.

“All campus residents are requested to carry their id cards and cooperate with security staff,” it added.

The election will be held for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary and the results will be announced on September 11.

The JNU has imposed restrictions on outsiders’ entering the campus since the incident on February 9 last year, when pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans were raised during a cultural meet.