Amid the leakage within the party with a handful of party men defecting away recently, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday put out a stern warning saying that there is no place for people breaking the party from within and shall be sacked.

Speaking to the party men during his Gujarat tour ahead of the pivotal Assembly election, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is no place for anyone who creates a rift within the party to defeat us.” We will not give any them any position within the Congress, he added.

Rahul who aims to strengthen the party in the Gujarat also said that the party workers who have been fighting the RSS and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at the ground level will be given a ticket to contest the election.

Taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said that the debt of farmers in Gujarat has risen to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore, but Modi govt has offered more than that amount to Tata Nano project.

“The debt of farmers in Gujarat is to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore, but Tata Nano has been given Rs 60,000 crore loan at 0.01 per cent,” said Gandhi.

Congress vice president also took a dig at the media saying that media is run by a handful of friends of PM Modi and not driven by small traders and poor farmers.

“Narendra Modi government works for selected handful corporates. Some 50 of them,” he said.

He said that there are people in the media who want to report against PM Modi, but they are threatened to not do so. “These are the times of dictatorship,” he added

Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long visit to Gujarat to kick off the party’s Assembly election campaign, with a focus on strengthening and revving up the party organization in the state.