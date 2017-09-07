At least 9 people are reported to be dead and 20 more feared trapped under debris after a bus stand roof collapsed in Coimbatore’s Somanur on Thursday.

The rescue operations are currently underway and concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

According to reports, five bodies have been recovered so far and rescue teams are trying to safe people who are trapped under the debris.

The Coimbatore incident has once again exposed the quality of material and infrastructure being installed at public places at the cost of peoples’ life.

Previously, at least 34 people lost their lives and more than 15 injured after a multi-storey building collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar area in August.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited …)